Former Pompey striker relishing fresh challenge

Have your say

Curtis Main revealed he is relishing his fresh challenge at Motherwell.

The striker left Pompey by mutual consent yesterday, before signing for the Scottish Premier League outfit on an 18-month deal.

Main, 25, moved to Fratton Park from Doncaster for an undisclosed fee in July 2016.

However, he failed to hit the ground running at the Blues and made just 23 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

The forward is excited with the fresh start on offer at Fir Park.

He told Motherwell’s official website: ‘A few weeks ago I heard about the interest and it’s been back and forth with the club and myself but finally we’re here and I can’t wait to get started.

‘There were a few options but I felt this challenge, coming up here and testing myself in a new environment, is something that really appealed to me.’