Former Pompey striker shortlisted for Woking job

Former Pompey striker Steve Claridge is reportedly in the running to become Woking's next manager.

According to Get Surrey, the Cardinals are '95-per-cent certain' the 52-year-old will leave his post as Salisbury boss to take the helm at the Kingfield Stadium.

Woking have a shortlist of six candidates to replace former manager Anthony Limbrick, who was sacked last month.

They were relegated from the National League this season.

Meanwhile, Claridge guided Salisbury to second place and promotion from the Southern League west division this campaign.

The ex-Blues marksman played two matches for the Whites throughout the season, as well as in Pompey's 3-0 pre-season friendly win at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium last summer.