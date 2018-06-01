Former Pompey trialist joins Accrington

Former Pompey trialist Will Wood has joined Accrington Stanley.
The left-back has signed a one-year deal at the Crown Ground after Blues boss Kenny Jackett decided not to take his interest in the player further.
The 21-year-old former Southampton player trained with the Blues over the winter.
He was identified as a possible solution to Pompey’s left-back problems last season.
However, a move failed to materialise, with the Blues withdrawing their interest.
Jackett remains in the hunt for a left-back, with Bristol Rovers’ Lee Brown a potential arrival.