Former Pompey trialist joins Accrington

Will Wood trained with Pompey over the winter
Tommy McGhee

Former Pompey trialist Will Wood has joined Accrington Stanley.

The left-back has signed a one-year deal at the Crown Ground after Blues boss Kenny Jackett decided not to take his interest in the player further.

The 21-year-old former Southampton player trained with the Blues over the winter.

He was identified as a possible solution to Pompey’s left-back problems last season.

However, a move failed to materialise, with the Blues withdrawing their interest.

Jackett remains in the hunt for a left-back, with Bristol Rovers’ Lee Brown a potential arrival.