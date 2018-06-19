Former Pompey triallist joins Falkirk on loan

Portsmouth's Johnny Ertl (number 13) is shown the red card by the referee during the Sky Bet League Two match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. ENGPPP00220130508113351

Former Pompey triallist Ruben Sammut has joined Falkirk on loan.

The Chelsea midfielder has penned a season-long deal at the Scottish Championship outfit for the upcoming campaign.

The Scotland under-21 international spent time training with Kenny Jackett's side on numerous occasions last season and made a positive impact.

However, earlier this month The News reported that Pompey had placed Sammut, who skippered Chelsea's under-23s last term, on the backburner.

And a move for the 20-year-old has failed to materialise.

The Blues have already bolstered their central-midfield options by signing Tom Naylor, while Jackett is keen to bring Anton Walkes back to PO4.

Ruben Sammut. Picture: PA Images