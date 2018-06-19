Former Pompey triallist joins Falkirk on loan

Have your say

Former Pompey triallist Ruben Sammut has joined Falkirk on loan.

The Chelsea midfielder has penned a season-long deal at the Scottish Championship outfit for the upcoming campaign.

The Scotland under-21 international spent time training with Kenny Jackett's side on numerous occasions last season and made a positive impact.

However, earlier this month The News reported that Pompey had placed Sammut, who skippered Chelsea's under-23s last term, on the backburner.

And a move for the 20-year-old has failed to materialise.

The Blues have already bolstered their central-midfield options by signing Tom Naylor, while Jackett is keen to bring Anton Walkes back to PO4.