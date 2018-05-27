Former Pompey trio taste play-off glory

Have your say

Rotherham have made an instant return to the Championship after play-off success.

And ex-Blues players Michael Smith, Caolan Lavery and Ryan Williams were on the Wembley pitch when promotion was secured.

Richard Wood netted a 103rd-minute winner in extra-time to secure a 2-1 victory for Paul Warne's men over Shrewsbury in this afternoon's League One play-off final.

Centre-half Wood had also earlier opened the scoring, only for Alex Rodman's second-half equaliser.

For Smith, it marked a memorable end to the season after starting the campaign training away from Kenny Jackett's first-team at Pompey.

The striker then endured a poor spell at Bury, before joining Rotherham in January and netting six goals in 22 matches.

Elsewhere, Williams, a former Fratton Academy product, and ex-loanee Lavery appeared off the bench during the second half for the Millers.

Meanwhile, ex-Pompey boss Richie Barker serves as the promotion winners' assistant manager.

It means Shrewsbury remain in League One next season - and again pose opposition for Pompey.