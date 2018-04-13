Former Pompey youngster out to wreck dad’s title dream

FAMILY loyalty will go out of the window for 90 minutes at Westleigh Park tomorrow when the Hawks entertain St Albans City in the Vanarama National League South (3pm).

Lee Bradbury finds himself up against his son, Harvey, who is on loan to the visitors from Premier League Watford.

The Hawks boss watched Harvey score on Tuesday against Bognor at Nyewood Lane.

He netted in the 2-1 defeat after going on as a second-half substitute.

The 19-year-old, who spent three years with Pompey, was snapped up by Watford after he was released from Fratton Park.

Hawks boss Bradbury admits it is an unusual situation for both of them.

They will both be hoping the other has a bad day on Saturday, especially with so much riding on the match.

He said: ‘You always want your kids to do well in whatever they are doing but not this week.

‘Usually Harvey and I talk football all the time but we have put an embargo on that until after the game.

‘Normally we would chat about his game, his opponents and how to improve.

‘It will be strange for him too because he has trained with us a few times, been around the club and knows all the players.

‘When we go out there, though, both of us will be wanting to do the best for our own teams.

‘We wouldn’t expect any different.

‘I was pleased to see him go on as a substitute in midweek and change the game.

‘He scored and won a penalty and it will be interesting to see if he starts against us.’

Bradbury will be hoping the Hawks can take their midweek frustrations out on St Albans.

Losing their home midweek game against East Thurrock United to the weather was a blow and denied them the chance to build on their win at Welling.

It also allowed title-chasing rivals Dartford to go top on goal difference.

The Kent side won 1-0 at Gloucester City and both teams have now played the same matches.

With both teams locked on the same number of points and just one goal separating them it promises to be a nerve jangling end to the season.

Both teams face the challenge of holding their nerve but Dartford now hold the slight advantage in the race for glory.

The Hawks boss added: ‘We are looking at trying to win all our remaining games. The situation is very exciting.

‘Three of our final four games are at home while Dartford have to play three of their games away from home.’

Defender Dan Strugnell is a doubt after he got injured in the goal celebrations following his winner at Welling.

HAWKS: Young, Rose, Woodford, Harris, Woodford, Lewis, Stock, Fogden, Robinson, Tarbuck, Prior, Hayter, Tubbs, Rutherford, Molyneux, Huggins