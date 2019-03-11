Former Pompey administrator Trevor Birch is being lined up to become Swansea's new chairman.

The 61-year-old is expected to replace Huw Jenkins, who stood down after 17 years in the role in February.

It is believed the Championship Swans want to bring in fresh methods of working and someone with the ability to deal with the football business side of the operations.

Birch fits that bill having also held chief executive roles at Chelsea, Everton, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby County.

However, Blues fans will remember him most for the role he played in helping the Pompey Supporters' Trust broker a deal for the club in 2013.

Working for BDO (formerly PKF), the ex-administrator spent 427 days running the Fratton Park outfit, having been appointed by the courts ahead of Andrew Andronikou’s UHY Hacker Young on February 17, 2012.

Both Portpin and Keith Harris’ consortium failed to convince the Football League during that time that they were suitable owners, before the Trust struck an out-of-court deal in April 2013..

Despite being initially wary the Trust could fund a realistic bid, and on occasions overruled by others at BDO, Birch retained the belief it was the best offer for creditors.

As a result, his relationship with Portpin was largely bitter.

Regardless, Birch remains highly respected at Fratton Park, with former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes even joking in an interview with The News that the club should erect a statue of him outside the ground.