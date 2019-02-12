Have your say

Michael Appleton is set to be named as manager of Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

The 43-year-old has held talks with the Easter Road side, with reports suggesting he could take charge of the Edinburgh outfit within the next 48 hours.

Hibs have been without a manager since Neil Lennon left by ‘mutual consent’ at the end of last month.

Former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom was also believed to be in the running, but it appears the one-time Blues boss has seen off the competition.

Ex-West Brom coach Appleton arrived at Fratton Park in November 2011, replacing Steve Cotterrill.

In his first managerial role, he took charge of 51 Pompey games, winning 13 and losing 27.

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton

But his time at the helm came when the Blues were experiencing huge financial problems, leading the club to go into administration in February 2012.

That season also saw Pompey relegated from the Championship and Appleton forced to sell all his senior squad in the summer of 2012.

He rebuilt the team with loanees, youth-team members and out-of-contract players.

Appleton eventually left Fratton Park in November 2012, taking up the vacant manager’s job at Blackpool.

There, he remained until January 2013, before moving to Blackburn.

Since his Ewood Park departure in March 2013, Appleton has been manager at Oxford United and assistant boss Leicester.

The former Manchester United trainee has been out of work since leaving the Foxes last June.