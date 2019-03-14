Former Portsmouth captain Paul Merson ‘taking one day at a time’ after gambling addiction relapse 

Have your say

A FORMER Pompey captain has thanked fans for their support after he revealing his gambling addiction relapse.

Paul Merson, who was an influential part of Portsmouth’s promotion winning 2002-03 season, has said that 'life’s fallen apart’ after he relapsed.

The TV pundit has previously struggled with drug, alcohol and gambling addictions, which drove him to lose £7 million in the 1990s.

Merson, who also played for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Walsall, will feature in a two-part ITV documentary called Harry's Heroes: The Full English which will air on Monday and Tuesday.

The 50-year-old father-of-six will reveal his gambling addiction relapse during the programme, the Mail Online reports.

Fans have rallied to offer support to the former Pompey captain following the news that his struggles have returned.

He tweeted today: ‘Thank you for the supportive tweets, means the world to me.

‘Taking one day at a time but it's getting better for me.

‘Addiction is the most lonely of places and I've had three of the worst types over three decades.

Paul Merson played a influential part in Pompey's championship winning season in 2002-03

‘Never be afraid to talk, you're never alone.’

During a tearful interview with ITV for the documentary, he says that he felt like a ‘crack addict’ due to his addiction.

Merson scored 12 goals in 44 appearances during his only season with Portsmouth.

After the Blues won promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2002-03 season, he signed for Division One side Walwsall.

He was capped 21 times by England and scored 3 goals.