Former Pompey defender Glen Johnson has announced his retirement.

Part of the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning team, the 34-year-old has called time on his career after being without a club since leaving Stoke in the summer.

The right-back made 100 appearances for Pompey, after initially arriving on loan from Chelsea in 2006.

He made his move to Fratton Park permanent in 2007 following a £4m deal, staying for two season until sold to Liverpool for £18.5m.

Johnson was named in the 2008-09 Premier League team of the year.

His goal against Hull that campaign also earned the ex-England international the goal of the season.

Glen Johnson in action for Pompey against Cardiff in the 2008 FA Cup final Picture: Will Caddy

‘Today is the day I’m officially saying I’ve retired,’ told talkSPORT.

‘I knew halfway through last season I was going to call it a day.

‘I always wanted to retire at an age where my body still felt good.’

Pompey lifted the 2008 FA Cup following their 1-0 victory over Cardiff at Wembley.