Matt Taylor will call time on his playing career – at the end of this season.

The former Pompey favourite announced his decision earlier today in a social media post.

Aged 37, Taylor currently plays for Swindon, where he has made 72 appearances since joining in 2017.

He is also a coach for the Robins.

Earlier in his career, the left-sided player had a successful six-year stint at Fratton Park, after joining from Luton in 2002.

Signed by Harry Redknapp, Taylor was part of the Blues team that won promotion to the Premiership in his first season at the club.

Former Pompey midfielder Matt Taylor

He amassed 201 Pompey appearances during his time at PO4, netting 29 times.

In a social media post, Taylor wrote: ‘After 20 years as a professional footballer the time has come for me to retire at the end of this current season.

‘I have loved every minute from leaving school at 16 years of age to pursue my dream and will look back on it all with the fondest memories.

‘To make just one appearance as a professional footballer was special, so to have go on to play more than 700 games makes me immensely proud.

‘To all the managers and coaches I have worked with, I thank you for the guidance and belief you showed in me.

‘’To the fans who have supported and followed my career, I hope I’ve given you some memories that, looking back, will make you smile.

‘To my wife and family I can’t thank you enough for your love and support, as without you all none of this would have been possible.

‘As for the future, I’m excited to start the next journey and hopeful that I get the opportunity to pass on 20 years worth of knowledge to the next generation of footballers.

‘This game I love has given me countless memories and I’ve still got nine more games to make, maybe, just a few more!’

A former England under-21 international, Taylor moved to Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2008 and also enjoyed spells at Burnley, West Ham and Northampton.

He was also named Robins interim manager for a short period last year.