Former Portsmouth forward Rowan Vine makes impressive Moneyfields impact… Pompey duo bright for Bognor

Moneyfields returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success against Mangotsfield United at Dover Road.

It was a welcome win for the home side after two successive defeats dented their Evo-Stik Southern League division one south title hopes.

The three points keeps Moneyfields in third place, four points adrift of leaders Blackfield & Langley.

New striker Rowan Vine was given his debut and assistant manager Matt Jones believes the former Pompey and Gosport Borough player is an important addition.

He said: ‘Rowan hasn't played for a while but did well.

‘He is vastly experienced and the sort of player that we need for the run in.

‘His knowledge of the game should help us through our final 11 games.

‘Also we are a bit short up top at the moment.

‘Dan Wooden is injured and might not be back this season.

‘Steve Hutchings still has one game to serve of his suspension.

‘Rowan is good on the ball and finds good areas.’

Brett Poate gave the home side a lead at the break scoring direct from a seventh minute corner.

Curtis Da Costa extended the lead five minutes into the second half with a header.

Lloyd Rowlatt set up Sam Pearce for a third goal, 14 minutes from time.

All the visitors could manage was a last-minute consolation goal.

Jones added: ‘It was important we got back on the winning track.

‘We played some good football on a very tricky pitch.

‘Our set piece delivery was good and we always looked a threat.

‘Sam Pearce and Rowan Vine linked up well for us.’

Meanwhile, Bognor maintained their position in the Bostik League premier division play-off places with a 0-0 draw at Bishop’s Stortford.

Despite being goalless the two sides produced an entertaining affair.

The Rocks went close on 37 minutes when Pompey youngster Dan Smith saw his effort blocked superbly by the goalkeeper.

Fellow Pompey loanee Bradley Lethbridge also went close with a header.

There was a let off for the Rocks in the second half when Ben Worman struck the crossbar from close-range.

Both sides went close late on but couldn’t force a winning goal.