Former Portsmouth loanee swiftly finds new club 

David Wheeler has completed a loan switch to MK Dons.
The winger departed Pompey yesterday after he was recalled by QPR midway through a season-long loan.
Wheeler struggled for game-time in the Blues’ League One promotion push.
He scored three goals in 18 appearances, although he managed just one start in the league.
After leaving Fratton Park, the 28-year-old has made a swift move to join the Dons for the remainder of the campaign.
Wheeler again links up with Paul Tisdale, who was his boss during his four-year stint at Exeter City.