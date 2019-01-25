Former Portsmouth loanee swiftly finds new club 

Have your say

David Wheeler has completed a loan switch to MK Dons.

The winger departed Pompey yesterday after he was recalled by QPR midway through a season-long loan.

David Wheeler. Picture: Joe Pepler

Wheeler struggled for game-time in the Blues’ League One promotion push.

He scored three goals in 18 appearances, although he managed just one start in the league.

After leaving Fratton Park, the 28-year-old has made a swift move to join the Dons for the remainder of the campaign.

Wheeler again links up with Paul Tisdale, who was his boss during his four-year stint at Exeter City.