Joe Mason has rejected a move to Plymouth.

The former Pompey loanee had the opportunity to return to his hometown club – but turned it down.

Joe Mason. Picture: Joe Pepler

Mason spend the first half of this season on loan at Fratton Park from Wolves.

However, the forward made just four appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side – with only one coming in the League One promotion push.

Mason’s Blues deal expired on January 2 and he returned to Molineux.

The 27-year-old left the Premier League outfit by mutual consent on transfer deadline day last month.

Mason has been weighing up his options since, with Plymouth tabling him a deal.

However, Derek Adams confirmed he turned down a switch to Home Park.

The Pilgrims boss told BBC Radio Devon: ‘He has offers from other clubs in our division and the division below.

‘We put an offer to him, but it's not going to happen for us.

‘I spoke to the agent and he has better offers in other places.’

Charlton also tried to sign Mason but owner Roland Duchatelet refused to sanction the move.