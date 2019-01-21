Former Portsmouth midfielder poised for Barcelona move

Have your say

Former Pompey player Kevin-Prince Boateng is on the brink of a sensational move to Barcelona.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim the attacking midfielder will sign on loan at the Camp Nou for the rest of the season ahead of a potential £7m move in the summer.

Kevin Prince Boateng celebrates his penalty strike against Spurs in the FA Cup semi-final. Picture:Steve Reid

Boateng is currently with Italian side Sassuolo.

The 31-year-old signed for Pompey in August 2009, arriving in a £4m move from Spurs.

He played 27 times for the Blues that Premier League season, scoring five goals – including a penalty in the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham

The Ghana international then missed from the penalty spot in the final against Chelsea, when the score was 0-0.

Pompey eventually went on to lose 1-0 against the London Blues in what was Boateng’s last game for the club.

That summer he signed for Genoa for £5m.

Since leaving Fratton Park in August 2010, the German-born ace has also played for AC Milan, Schalke and Las Palmas.

La Liga leaders Barcelona are keen to bolster their forward options after allowing Munir El Haddadi to join Sevilla.