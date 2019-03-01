A FORMER Pompey striker is set to return to the world of podcasting and lift the lid on what life is truly like as professional footballer.

Peter Crouch, who played for the Blues during two separate spells, shared plenty of stories and anecdotes from his time at Fratton Park in the first season of his podcast last year.

Including claims that he ‘invented Come Dine With Me', a popular daytime TV series, while living on the South Coast early in his career.

He also told listeners about how he used to pay Kev the kitman ‘£60 a week’ to do his laundry and what the Navy sailors made of the players training at the base in Portsmouth.

The ex-England international who made a deadline day move to Burnley in January has been given a second season for his That Peter Crouch Podcast by the BBC.

It will return on March 20 with two episodes and a new episode will be available each Wednesday for ten weeks after that.

Crouch said: ‘I’ll be honest, when we started this I had no idea what a podcast was. Now I’m all in - I can’t walk down the street without people shouting at me about the Iniesta photo.

‘Or Karl, and what he can do. Feels like me, Tom and Chris are only warming up, too.

‘I’m so excited to have a second series. Thank you to everyone who’s downloaded the pod and to everyone who’s passed it on. We go again. Back stronger. If you know, you know.’

Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Radio 5 live, added: ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast is a runaway hit and its many listeners will be as thrilled as we are Peter and the team will be back.

‘Peter is one of the biggest characters in the world of football and now he’s a towering figure in the world of podcasting.’

The fascinating insights revealed in the first series include how Peter bought the book Jose Mourinho: How To Win The League as a secret Santa gift for his Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, plus his memories of doing yoga in front of Graeme Souness.