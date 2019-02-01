EX-POMPEY striker Peter Crouch made a deadline day return to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old made the switch from Stoke City to Burnley yesterday.

Crouch made 75 appearances in two separate spells at Portsmouth and scored 29 goals.

Announcing his move to Burnley yesterday, the Lancashire side posted a video on social media of a robot arriving at their training ground.

The hilarious video plays on Crouch’s famous robot dance goal celebration.

Following the announcement of his move to Burnley, he said: ‘I still want to achieve things. I want to get more games in the Premier League and I would love to add to the 100 Premier League goals.

‘If I can add to that and get up the list that would be great as well, and hopefully that will all cumulate in Burnley moving forward.'

Crouch could make his debut against Southampton as Burnley play them this weekend.