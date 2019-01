Former Pompey target Paul Downing has signed for Doncaster.

The defender has completed a loan move to the Keepmoat Stadium from Blackburn for the remainder of the season.

Paul Downing.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett was keeping tabs on Downing to bolster his defensive options.

The centre-back had slipped down the pecking order at Ewood Park, making just four appearances this term.

However, Downing has instead opted to join Pompey’s League One rivals.

Jackett’s side welcome Doncaster to Fratton Park on February 2.