Jayden Stockley has signed for Preston North End.

The former Pompey target has departed Exeter after the Championship outfit met the striker's release clause – mooted to be £750,000.

Jayden Stockley has moved to Preston. Picture: Simon Galloway/ PA

Stockley has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at Deepdale.

The 25-year-old was on the Blues’ radar, although he was down Kenny Jackett’s list.

Stockley spent the first half of the 2015-16 season on loan at Pompey from AFC Bournemouth.

He scored three goals in 13 appearances for Paul Cook’s side.