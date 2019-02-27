Former Pompey target Josh Yorwerth has been sacked by Peterborough after receiving a four-year ban for taking cocaine and evading an anti-doping test.

The defender moved to League One Posh last summer from Crawley.

He had been a player Pompey were keeping tabs on in February 2018.

But he has not played since September.

A Posh statement said: ‘Peterborough United Football Club have been working with Josh Yorwerth over the past few months alongside the PFA to try to help him overcome a number of personal issues.

‘The board of directors have been very supportive of him during this case and a representative of the football club has been in constant dialogue with Josh throughout the whole process.

‘However, following the two charges made against Josh (one for evading an anti-doping test and the other for taking cocaine) and the four-year ban issued, the football club wishes to confirm that his contract will be terminated.

‘The football club wishes Josh well with his recovery and for his future and hope he continues to get the support he needs from those in a position to help.’