Former Portsmouth youngster joins Bognor from Bristol Rovers

Theo Widdrington has joined Bognor on loan from Bristol Rovers.

The Pompey Academy graduate has joined the Bostik League premier division side until January 26 and goes straight into the Rocks squad for their game against Worthing tomorrow.

The 19-year-old spent 13 years at the Blues but was released by manager Kenny Jackett at the end of last season.

He was snapped up by League One Bristol Rovers in the summer and made his debut when coming off the bench against Exeter in the Checkatrade Trophy in November.

Widdrington is yet to make his league debut for the Memorial Ground outfit.