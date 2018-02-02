Former striker out to sink Pompey again

Former Pompey man John Marquis is out to continue haunting his former side.

The ex-loanee is looking to maintain his fine goal record against the Blues with Doncaster tomorrow.

Marquis has bagged three finishes in his two previous Pompey clashes.

The 25-year-old scored two goals in six appearances in his time at Fratton Park in 2013.

Marquis told doncasterroversfc.co.uk: ‘I’ve got quite a good record of scoring against my old clubs so I’m hoping I can continue that.

‘Hopefully we go down there and get three points away from home.

‘I know Kenny Jackett very well, he gave me my debut at Millwall so I owe a lot to him, he gave me a foundation to build from and my personality is a reflection on what he taught me.

‘I didn’t play against them season due to suspension, so I want to add to the goals I got against them last season.’

Doncaster have won their past three games against Pompey and Marquis is out to keep Fratton Park quiet tomorrow.

He said: ‘We’ve beaten them three times over the past couple of years and we know a lot about their strengths and weaknesses, but the game this weekend will be there on its own merit.

‘Starting the game well is key to getting a good result there, the fans are very vocal and if we can keep them quiet and manage the game then it will go a long way to us picking up a result.

‘It’s always important to try and get an early goal but more so in the three games against them because it’s always worked out that we’ve got ourselves in front early on.’