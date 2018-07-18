Fort Widley opens free First World War recruitment station this weekend

VISITORS to an historic fort will be able to get a taste of what it would have been like to sign up for war this weekend.

Volunteers and historians from Pompey Pals will be staging a special event at Fort Widley on Saturday.

Teaming up with living history group Ubique Right of the Line and the Peter Ashley Activity Centre, the group will be setting up an authentic First World War recruitment centre.

Military re-enactors in vintage uniforms will be on hand to guide ‘recruits’ through the process faced by those heading off to the front lines in the Great War.

It is part of Pompey Pals’ series of events to mark the centenary of the end of the conflict, which claimed the lives of millions.

Chris Pennycook, from the group, said: ‘We know through documentation we found that a lot of people enlisted up at Widley in the war. We’re trying to bring back some of the heritage of the fort.’

The event is free and from 11am to 3pm.