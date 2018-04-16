Four sides competing with Pompey for play-offs

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT believes fives teams are vying for two play-off places.

The Pompey boss feels it’s Peterborough, Charlton, Plymouth, Scunthorpe and his side competing for fifth and sixth place.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

The Blues are out to maintain their play-off charge as they travel to Bradford.

Jackett reckons Rotherham and Shrewsbury have third and fourth spots sewn up, but his team can grab one of the other berths.

He said: ‘It’s hard to predict. It’s open to a number of sides.

‘I think one or two teams will get the wins needed. They will win a percentage of their games because there’s that many sides involved.

‘It could go to the wire.

‘You are probably looking at the top nine. It does look as if fifth and sixth are still available to them.

‘To catch Rotherham and Shrewsbury is unlikely. I think they will be okay.

‘For a number of weeks now we’ve been playing for fifth and sixth, and that’s still the case for us.

‘It’s open and exciting. It’s good to be involved in.

‘At this stage of the season we still have everything to play for. It’s still exciting.’