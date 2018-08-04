Fratton factor can get Pompey promotion bid firing  

Kenny Jackett highlighted the Fratton factor as key to Pompey getting their promotion bid firing.

A packed Fratton Park crowd will today turn out as the curtain comes up on the League One campaign against newly-promoted Luton (3pm) .

Kenny Jackett has highlighted the importance of the Fratton Park crowd. Picture: Joe Pepler

That clash is one of seven scheduled games at PO4 from the first 11 fixtures, with the prospect of an additional match in that time if AFC Wimbledon are dispatched in the Carabao Cup.

Jackett wants his side to latch upon that familiarity with home territory and galvanise supporters' belief about what can be achieved this term.

He said: ‘I’ve highlighted that to the players.

‘I’ ve not done that for the fact they need it, but it just says the real stuff is here.

‘We have great support. At home we have a crowd who want to get behind the team. I really feel that. That’s a great thing to have.

‘If we can produce the right endeavour, the right commitment and quality we have a crowd that can make a difference. That’ s both in individual games and also over the course of a season. It’ s something you have to see as a positive tool you can use. I do see that and think that.

‘As a manager it’s a tool which can help you be successful when you do get the momentum going.

‘I think, compared to other clubs, they want to latch on to good play, encourage and get behind their team. That’s a fantastic starting point.’

Jackett highlighted there will be a part to play for all his squad through a busy opening to the season.

He knows a quick start will inspire belief among fans – and in the dressing room.

Jackett added: ‘As a squad, the players need to be fit, ready and available to negotiate this period successfully. Within that, there’s chances for everybody.

‘I do feel we have to approach that period – and I'm talking a nine-week period with 16 games – that if you get it right it can encourage your supporters we're going to have a good season. It's something the squad and the group (have spoken about).

‘The starting XI may change in that period through the different games and just naturally though injuries, suspension and human error.

‘As a squad we have to really focus on that period and realise, with that amount of games, there will be a part to play for everybody and a chance for everyone.

‘If you do get that period right it gives your supporters belief. At a club like Portsmouth that's a big one. Most importantly, it gives the players confidence they can do well.’