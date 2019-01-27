Fans took to Twitter to have their say about the FA Cup draw with QPR. Here’s a selection of those views.

Electric atmosphere at Fratton today. She was rocking today!!

Pompey fans were pleased with the efforts of their players against QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

@Eric_Eisner

Pompey bit unlucky not to win today. Dennis emerging as real contender to start. QPR very ordinary. Atmosphere excellent.

@IanDarke

A big thank you to Luton Town for agreeing to keep the top of the league warm for us, we will be having it back soon. We just wanted to let you see what it felt like. Play up Pompey

@MorrisonJim2020

Didn't expect anything today but disappointed we didn't hold on against a very poor QPR side. Not saying we deserved to win, it was pretty poor game without any real class #Pompey

@JSweetman92

@LDennis10_should be proud of how he played. Gave everything for the shirt. Only going to get better too⚽👏 #Pompey

@Wellse96

Just back from Fratton. Battling performance. Walkes my mom. Dennis improved as game went on. Need a striker or two. Cracking atmosphere #Pompey

@themartinfish

Could’ve put more chances away and put the game to bed in the second half but a draw seems a fair result, roll on a trip to Loftus Road #pompey

@CharliePittock

Great second half today against QPR, shame about the replay could do without it. Big game coming up Tuesday #Pompey

@MeganStewartPFC

With our injuries and suspensions today against a full strength QPR side I thought the lads did great. Well played lads, here's to a nervous but hopefully happy last few days of the transfer window. We know What we need, go get em #Pompey #pup

@ScottPompey

Love how we raise our atmosphere when a) we are up against it and b) when there’s a large away following. Sunderland and QPR at home the atmosphere was incredible. Imagine the games in the championship...we need to get back there! #Pompey

@jm_pfc