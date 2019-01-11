Fresh Portsmouth contract talks needed if Championship is achieved

Pompey will need to renegotiate contracts of their prized assets if the Blues claim promotion to the Championship.

That's the verdict of News Pompey writer Jordan Cross during a January transfer window that has seen many of Kenny Jackett’s players linked with a move away from Fratton Park.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke

The League One leaders are currently in the process of renegotiating new deals for Jack Whatmough, Gareth Evans and Nathan Thompson as they get their house on order for a potential promotion to the second tier.

But those talks could be proceeded by further contract discussions with certain members of the Blues’ squad as the reality of life in the Championship comes to light.

The likes of Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis – all linked with club’s over the past few weeks and months – could command higher wages if any potential move came to fruition.

That’s why Cross, speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, believes new deals could be on the cards if Pompey fulfil their promotion potential this season.

'My gut instinct on all three is, if they go up, Pompey would probably want to renegotiate contracts (for their prized assets), give them improved deals that they would get going anywhere else.

‘And if they do, there's every chance all three would remain with Pompey in the Championship.

'We know the vultures are circling, and you would expect that – they've stood out at the level, there's been a decent trail of scouts at Fratton Park and there's been a host of clubs mentioned.

'If they came in with a £3m-plus offer for any of these players, it's what they can be offered in terms of wages that might swing it the other way.

'Pompey aren't necessarily going to go up to the Championship and blow away their wage structure.

‘But these players can go and get 20-30k a week elsewhere, which, lets face it, in the Championship, isn't out of the ordinary.

'Just talking to a guy up at Blackburn, they've said: 'we're not spending silly money now, we've got our wage bill down, we're offering 18-20k a week.

‘It kind of jars you when they say that and this is what you're competing with in the Championship. It's a different beast.

'There will be people circling and able to pay that money and that means Pompey will have to go at some point.

'People speak to each other, the agents will be aware of the money that's on the table, players might want to further themselves.

'But, by the same token, they'll (Pompey) probably keep all three if they reach the Championship.'