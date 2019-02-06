From Notts County to Cheltenham - Jamal Lowe’s top-five moments after becoming Portsmouth’s latest centurion

0
Have your say

Jamal Lowe became the latest Pompey centurion in Tuesday night’s FA Cup defeat at QPR.

The winger was signed from Hampton & Richmond Borough in October 2016 and has scored 23 goals in 100 appearances at Fratton Park. Here’s a look at his top-five moments for the Blues… 

Jamal Lowe celebrates Pompey's promotion at Notts County with the Fratton faithful. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jamal Lowe celebrates Pompey's promotion at Notts County with the Fratton faithful. Picture: Joe Pepler