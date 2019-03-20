Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove admitted he has been frustrated by a lack of Pompey playing time.

But the Barnsley loan man insists he will be ready if and when his Blues’ chance comes.

After arriving on the south coast in January, the former Southampton man has failed to make a single Pompey appearance.

The 26-year-old has been included in only two match-day squads since joining from the Tykes – and one of those was the win over Scunthorpe last time out following Ronan Curtis’ injury.

Isgrove had managed six appearances across the first half of the season while at Oakwell, with only two of those coming in the league.

But Blues boss Kenny Jackett has backed the loan recruit to prove a hit.

And Insgrove has insisted he will grab his Pompey chance with both hands, if and when it comes.

‘Of course it’s frustrating,’ Isgrove said.

‘But you never know what is going to happen.

‘There have been some injuries that have come up recently so you never know when you’re going to be needed.

‘Things change all the time, injuries and suspensions can happen throughout the season.

‘It’s a long season, which we’re coming to the end of now, so everyone needs to be ready if they are called upon.’

Isgrove was given a rare chance to impress as Pompey’s reserves beat the Royal Navy 3-1 at Burnaby Road yesterday.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was in attendance, handing several fringe players their chance to stake a claim.

And winger Isgrove was pleased to get some much-needed minutes before being replaced late on.

He added: ‘I haven’t been playing recently so it was good to get a run out.

‘Obviously, the pitch wasn’t the best but we came and did a job.

‘Everyone put the work in, it was a good attitude from everyone.

‘That’s all the game was for to get the minutes in and play on a pitch which is different to the one in training.

‘It was good to get some game time as I’ve been training hard.

‘But there is nothing like match fitness.

‘Kenny always comes to these matches just to see how we’re doing.

‘There were some first-teamers and youth-teamers involved, he does see us in training, but match situations are a lot different.

‘We’re just focused on what we’re doing on the pitch but it gives you an added incentive to try and impress him and the coaches.’