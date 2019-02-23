Frustration from Portsmouth boss as side can’t turn display into Barnsley promotion battle victory

Have your say

Kenny Jackett aired his frustration at his side not being able to turn a strong performance into victory against Barnsley.



A 0-0 draw was played out with the promotion rivals at Fratton Park, as Omar Bogle missed a second-half penalty.

Jackett liked what he saw from his team, despite it being their fifth draw on the bounce and the winless run extending to eight games in League One.

He said: ‘That’s five draws on the spin now, and it’s slightly frustrating.

‘We wanted to pull Barnsley back but it was a good performance.

‘It was nip and tuck first half and we’ve had two really good chances in that period.

‘To be fair though, they were threatening, if from more long-range results.

‘The second half we got on top but couldn’t find the final ball and it’s an excellent save from their captain for the penalty.

‘There was more quality and better passing from us, though.’