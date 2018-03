Have your say

Mick Kennedy, Alan Rogers, Alex Wilson, Mark Hateley and Gemma Hillier will be inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame at Fratton Park tonight.

A total of 52 former players and club stalwarts have been honoured since Jimmy Dickinson kicked things off in 2009.

So we thought we’d look back at the entire group. Click the link above or hit the button on the main image to view the full list.