Gaffer: A lucky win but Pompey showed positives

It was a winning start for Pompey and gaffer for a day Jay Simister answers questions on the match for The News...

Good start to the season then

Well, you want to win games and we did that – but it was an average performance.

Poor in some aspects, others good. Overall lucky, though, to get a victory against Luton.

Our attacking display from midfield to the front line has to improve, whereas we defended really, really well.

Luton came with a gameplan but we just couldn't get going and were lacklustre in possession and kept giving the ball away.

It will come, though, that’s just the first game of the season, so I’m not worried.

There’s plenty to work on and improve, while building on the good things Pompey showed.

What about the centre of midfield?

At least when Ben Close came on for Anton Walkes he gave us the impetus to move forward.

I don’t think Walkes and Tom Naylor can play together, they are too similar and it didn’t work.

With Nathan Thompson getting injured, I suppose that opens it up for Walkes returning to right-back and Close getting a recall for the next match at Blackpool. We’ll see.

What did you make of Pompey defensively?

Jackett has stated he wants us to improve defensively and there were definitely encouraging signs.

We blocked quite a few shots, Craig MacGillivray provided several saves and we looked solid.

The centre-halves seem a natural pairing, especially Jack Whatmough, who was relentless in the air. Christian Burgess then did okay at right-back when he came on.

Who was your man of the match?

Ronan Curtis did not stop running, his work-rate was second to none

Saturday was the first time I’ve seen Pompey play this summer, I didn’t attend any pre-season games, and I was impressed by the Irishman.

He chases every ball and that's why Kenny Jackett likes to play him up top.

Although he’s the sort of player who I imagine can frustrate because he’ll try to do a bit too much at times.