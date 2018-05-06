Gaffer: A phenomenal Pompey job

Pompey fan Alan McSwiggan, 32, from Fareham gives his verdict after Pompey beat Peterborough to finish eighth...

That’s it then, season over.

Last summer, if somebody had offered me eighth place and a few points off the play-offs then I would have bitten their hand off.

What a phenomenal job Kenny Jackett has done, especially having lost Danny Rose at the turn of the year.

In the first half against Peterborough we were brilliant, the visitors didn’t really have anything apart from a free-kick Alex Bass spilled.

We should have been well out of sight, then for the second half both teams eased off. I think we all realised nothing was riding on the game.

Who was your man of the match?

I’m going for Christian Burgess, just because he won everything in the air and was very solid in a back four which nullified Peterborough attacks.

Brett Pitman also had a very good game, his work-rate was fantastic and every time he got the ball he put himself about.

He was unlucky not to get a hat-trick and only he will know how he wasted that chance from three yards out.

I would have bet my house on him scoring that – and my son Ollie asked me how it was missed!

What about Pitman’s reaction over his second goal going to Jamal Lowe?

He was going bananas, I could see that from the Fratton end.

Pitman was throwing his arms up in the air shouting ‘It’s mine, it’s mine’ and I wouldn’t have argued with him either, you’ve definitely got to keep the captain sweet!

I suppose teams will be sniffing around him and rightly so, it is rare to get a 20-goal-a-season striker in the modern age.

But he does seem happy on the south coast.

Did you agree with Matt Clarke winning The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season?

Definitely, that was my vote and I am very happy he was presented with it.

It probably means he will move on now, that always seems to happen.

If we could keep hold of him and go up then we’d be laughing, but I’m not hopeful.

He is quality, so calm, everything comes natural to him, he’s a fantastic centre-back.

There will be loads of teams sniffing around, sides pushing for promotion from the Championship, and I would not blame him if he was interested.