Brett Harley, aged 38, from Gosport looks ahead to Pompey’s League One clash with Doncaster Rovers at Fratton Park.

I was fuming after the first half against Luton. Absolutely gutted.

The Gaffer for the Day would start Omar Bogle against Doncaster. Picture: Joe Pepler

It wasn’t one or two off the boil, it was the whole team who were off the boil.

The changes made turned the game on its head, however, and in the end a draw would’ve been a fair result.

Now we have to put that defeat behind us against Doncaster.

It’s an important game, but not in a way where you’d say if we lose we’re out of the hunt for automatic promotion.

It’s more about psychology and getting out of the rut we’re in after losing three league games on the bounce.

We’re not playing scintillating football but I do feel having a settled side does make a difference.

For much of the season we’ve outperformed teams with better individual players because the team has stayed the same and everyone knows their roles.

We’ve got some good games coming up where we can now hopefully do the same, and I think that could help the likes of Omar Bogle and Bryn Morris.

In terms of the team, I’d like to see Nathan Thompson come back in.

I think Anton Walkes has been solid in his absence but I just feel Nathan has a better understanding with Jamal Lowe.

In midfield, I was impressed with Dion Donohue in the second half against Luton on Tuesday, but I think I’d remain with Bryn Morris and Tom Naylor and go with two ‘number fours’. I do feel Donohue would be a worthy replacement, though.

Up front, I’d definitely look to start with Omar Bogle.

He made a big difference on Tuesday. He has height, strength and looked lively on the ball.

As much as I love Oli Hawkins and I’m a fan of Brett Pitman’s I do think he would be an upgrade.

Maybe, Bogle would not be as technical in the box as Pitman but I think he will be important to the way we play and help get the best of Lowe and Ronan Curtis again.

I’m hoping the goal on Tuesday gives Curtis a boost. He’s looked a bit tired and I’ve wondered if that’s not having much of a summer off playing a part.

Likewise, Gareth Evans has gone off the boil a bit. Hopefully he can benefit from the side settling down again.

With James Vaughan coming in as well, I see no reason not to be confident.

Brett’s line-up: MacGillivray, Thompson, Clarke, Whatmough, Brown, Naylor, Morris, Curtis, Evans, Lowe, Bogle