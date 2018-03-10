Gaffer: Bring one Pompey Scot in for the other

Pompey fan Brendon Bone, aged 46, from Bursledon gives his pre-match thoughts ahead of today’s clash against Gillingham.

It’s mid-table fodder now, but at the same time we are only four points off the play-offs.

We have to accept where we are – and unfortunately we don’t have the cut and thrust. I’m not expecting a classic against Gillingham.

Danny Rose and Stuart O’Keefe were involved in our best period and when they became injured we did nothing about it.

I’m not harping on about the transfer window, though, it is what it is, we didn’t do enough.

Instead we have Ben Close and Adam May but, while I actually like them both, it’s the same person doing the same job.

We don’t have a leader in that team at all. Matt Clarke is an excellent centre-half and I’m sure we’ll get a fair bit of money him in the summer, but he is not a leader.

Even when Brett Pitman is fit I don’t think we have a leader. Michael Doyle went for his own reasons and we haven’t replaced him – that’s it.

Instead, we must work with what we have got – and what we have got isn’t fantastic at this moment in time.

Besides, I think we’ve missed out on the play-offs for a number of reasons.

Still, not a great deal of changes can be made against Gillingham, but I would put Kal Naismith, left, in for Matty Kennedy.

For me, the Cardiff loanee has no end product. No offence, but he is a winger who can’t beat his full-back so I cannot see the point of him playing on the flank.