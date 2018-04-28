Gaffer: Chance for Pompey loanee to stake a claim

Gaffer for a day Rob Cusack, aged 21, from Portchester, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s clash at Bury.

It would take an absolutely Herculean mess up from the other teams for us to do this and earn promotion.

Matty Kennedy. Picture: Joe Pepler

If we win our final two matches that would give us 69 points, which is not enough to reach the play-offs when you look at previous seasons.

We are relying on other results going our way, such as Plymouth losing their last three.

I think those qualifying for the two remaining spots will actually be Charlton – and then the winner between Plymouth and Scunthorpe when they meet next Tuesday.

We will probably finish seventh or eighth. If anyone offered that at the start of the season most would have bitten their hand off.

Let’s face it, by a small miracle we have managed to stay in and around the top six despite losing a lot of games. We’ll fall just short.

Injuries dictate team selection, with Christian Burgess coming in for Jack Whatmough.

I would drop Dion Donohue to the bench, he has been off it the past couple of games since his wife gave birth.

Another to make way should be Kal Naismith, who has not been that effective recently and I reckon will depart in the summer.

This is a chance for Matty Kennedy to stake a claim and potentially earn a permanent stay here.

I really liked him in his first few games but although exciting can be quite predictable.