Gaffer: Decisions from the referee so costly for Portsmouth in big match at Luton

Pompey fan James Robbins, 24, from Petersfield, answers our questions to deliver his verdict after the 3-2 defeat at Luton...

Rough justice, or should that be ref justice?

It was for me. It’s another game where the referee has taken centre stage.

I thought both the penalty and the free-kick were crucial decisions and were very harsh.

It’s a disgrace and games up and down the country are being decided by the incompetency of these clowns.

For the penalty, Jack was late and caught Lualua, but there was no way he had the ball under control and he was out of play before he hit the deck.

As for the free-kick, it just goes to show the art of the tackle is gone. It was a fantastic challenge. Those two decisions could have a huge bearing on the season.

Regardless of the ref, Pompey took a first-half pummelling, though.

They did – and Luton showed that they are a very good side.

If they play like they did in the first half they are going to be uncatchable.

It's a five-point gap that's opened up, but I don't see that as being terminal.

We have to see how the mentality changes and how Luton deal with being chased.

The first half was a struggle, there's no doubt about that, but the second-half performance does give me hope moving forward.

Who caught the eye for you?

I was discussing that with my mates in the car on the way home, and I have to say I felt Dion Donohue made a huge difference when he came on.

I think he’s arguably the most improved player of the season.

He was instrumental in getting us back into the game with his passing, and Tom Naylor looked a lot more composed alongside him.

Everyone says you look like comedian Rob Beckett, so give those Pompey fans feeling down in the dumps today something to smile about.

Two words - Omar Bogle.

He looks a good addition and showed that in the second half.

He’s strong in the air, kept the ball and looked a threat for us.

I’m sure there’s a lot of Pompey fans looking forward to having a look at him against Doncaster on Saturday.

Player ratings

MacGillivray 8

Walkes 4

Whatmough 7

Clarke 8

Brown 7

Naylor 8

Morris 6

Lowe 6

Evans 5

Curtis 5

Pitman 5

Bogle 9

Donohue 8