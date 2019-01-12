Gaffer: Evans ideal for holding role in Portsmouth team

Gaffer for a Day, Jamie Crook, aged 35 from Gosport, looks ahead to Pompey’s encounter with Blackpool.

Blackpool beat us at Fratton Park last year when we played terrible, but I think they are there for the taking this weekend – even if we are without Ben Thompson.

Gaffer for a Day, Jamie Crook, would like to see Gareth Evans handed a holding midfield role against Blackpool. Picture: Joe Pepler

My wife, Michelle, is an Australian who didn’t know a lot about football until I bought her a Fratton End season ticket this year. She’s devastated Thompson has gone.

She nicked him ‘Nugget’ and has fallen in love with him and Jamal Lowe. Then again, I’m sure everybody around the football club is gutted he has gone back to Millwall.

Now it’s about replacing him, although we’ve had another 10 players on the pitch who have contributed just as much.

Still, Blackpool are one of those teams we should be beating, no matter who replaces Thompson in the side.

I don’t know where Andy Cannon fits into the side, so perhaps Gareth Evans drops back and works alongside Tom Naylor as a holding midfielder.

Personally, I would put Evans in there just so he can maybe do a little less running, as opposed to the number 10 role when he seems to get subbed off every game!

He can play in that position, I’m sure of it, plus I don’t think we are too short of scoring options up front anyway.

We have Ronan Curtis, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins to choose from when everyone is fit, plus Andre Green.

I would actually have Hawkins in there if fit, but obviously he is sidelined for another two weeks with a calf injury, so Pitman will have to continue.

Cannon is a bit of an unknown quality so we’ll see about him, while there is a debate to bring Green into the fold. However, where does he go? Is it the number 10?

There are some difficult selection decisions for the manager, but I fancy us to win this match.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans, Lowe, Green, Curtis, Pitman.