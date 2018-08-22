Gaffer: Hopefully Portsmouth fans followed my advice

Have your say

Pompey fan Pete Holyoak, 60, who is over in England from his home in Perth, Australia, gives his verdict on the 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers...

How thrilling was that when Pompey grabbed the winner?

I was very thrilled! The performance was exactly what was needed.

Bristol Rovers are a strong team when they're at home - it was all about the team performance.

Even the Number 12 on the sidelines – the fans – were great.

I said in my preview it would be 2-1 and told fans to go the bookies and back both teams to score!

Craig MacGillivray's late save just epitomised the whole team performance.

Who was your man of the match?

The whole team deserved to be man of the match.

I can't pick a player. Gareth Evans probably just shaded it but it was more about the team performance than individuals.

Evans' goal was beautiful – it very much reminded me of myself when I was younger!

What about the red card incident?

It was straight in front of me and it was definitely a red card.

Chris Lines caught Brett Pitman on the top of the thigh so it was an action-packed nine minutes for him.

That's four wins from four now, how optimistic are you after that spell?

We're guaranteed one more victory for my final game when I'm over.

Overall, myself and my son Mitch will be celebrating promotion.

I've put 30 dollars on them to go up so they'll have to!