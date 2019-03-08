Gaffer: I can’t see Luton, Barnsley or Sunderland crumbling during Portsmouth promotion pursuit

Gaffer for a Day, Jack Morrison, aged 25 from Brighton, scrutinises Pompey’s trip to Charlton...

I know we hammered Bradford last weekend, but we cannot get carried away.

What this season has demonstrated is not to get too ahead of yourself when doing well and not to get too down when struggling.

It was a good win against the Bantams with good goals, but against a weak team. Being at home we were expected to win anyway.

Now it is time to focus on a completely different match. Charlton will have more of the ball than us, they’ll get the full-backs forward, and we must keep our shape to combat that.

I would favour an unchanged line-up at The Valley. Although it's a different match, this is our best side and best formation. I found Kenny’s recent explanation why he plays that system very plausible.

Within it, Gareth Evans has a lot of licence to attack, he goes beyond Oli Hawkins and can drift out wide and head into channels to deliver crosses in.

The whole front four have impressed me in Jamal Lowe, Ronan Curtis, Evans and Hawkins, but also Tom Naylor has really shone recently.

You need a player like that, an organiser and ball winner, somebody you can see makes a difference to the team when he’s in it.

Fans obsess a lot about individuals and admittedly Lowe and Curtis were not really on form for a few games, but rarely do players produce their best in all 46 matches in a campaign.

There is an eternal ebb and flow through the course of a season.

Having said that, I cannot see us getting automatic promotion, not even with a brilliant run. I just don’t think Luton, Barnsley and Sunderland will slip up.

They don't look like teams which are going to crumble. No matter how well we fare in the last 11 league games, I’m pessimistic about overhauling them.

Although I remain optimistic about our play-off chances and hopefully we can head into them in fine form off the back of a good end to the League One season.

Pompey (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Hawkins.