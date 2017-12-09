Gaffer: I’d take Pompey draw at Charlton

Gaffer for a day Jack Williams previews Pompey’s game against Charlton today.

I would take a draw out of this, simply because our record against the top six is dreadful.

I realise Wigan are top of the league and the best team I’ve seen this season, but we got battered there in August getting a draw.

It is also written that Ricky Holmes is going to score for Charlton tomorrow. In fact, I might have a bet on it.

I liked him at Pompey, he was unlucky he was let go. He didn’t get many goals, but I suppose he was in a dreadful Blues team.

He went on to do brilliantly at Northampton and has maintained that form for Charlton, they think highly of him.

Looking at our team selection, it pretty much picks itself through injury.

However, Matty Kennedy is quite unlucky to have been left out in the last couple of weeks, I’ve been impressed with him.

A fit Brett Pitman has to return to the side, he is a goal machine at this level.

The striker is the best player we have by a country mile and been our best performer by a long way all season. He is the signing who has shone most consistently.

Curtis Main drops out and I do rate him to be fair, although he doesn’t get the goals.

Kal Naismith is a loss at present. His link-up play with Conor Chaplin against Plymouth was superb, although I wouldn’t consider him as an out-and-out striker.