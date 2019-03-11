Gaffer for a Day, Adam Turner, aged 26 from Bognor Regis, previews tonight’s Pompey trip to Walsall...

We’ve been written off and had a fantastic end to a season to win a title before – I don’t see why we can’t do it again.

I’m being quite optimistic, but we can still do it, we just need a run of form.

That’s what we had going into Charlton, scoring eight in two matches, albeit admittedly against struggling Bradford and League Two Bury.

But we’ve got Walsall tonight and Scunthorpe on Saturday, which should be six easy points.

Every game at this stage of the season is a must win. There are 10 remaining and we have to treat them all like a cup final.

We shouldn’t settle on finishing fourth or fifth and I don't want to be stuck in a play-off fight for the rest of the season. If we aim higher we might just get there.

Of course we are reliant of a few teams above us to mess up, but a lot of sides dropped points on Saturday. While it’s a shame we couldn’t capitalise, we can still get automatic promotion.

I would name an unchanged side at Walsall. We got what we deserved at Charlton, they were better than us, but our team will be good enough to beat Walsall.

I thought Kenny Jackett’s substitutions at The Valley were quite good, had he introduced them earlier it may have been a different result.

Brett Pitman came on and made an impact, our biggest chances arrived after he appeared off the bench, so you could argue having him instead of Oli Hawkins, but you’d have to change the formation.

So I would happily name an unchanged team, with Pitman ready to use from the bench if needed, there are plenty of options.

This is a match we need to win, we have to win it, and I think with our strengths that can be the outcome at the Bescot Stadium.

I’m confident of a 2-0 success to maintain the pressure on clubs above.