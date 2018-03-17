Gaffer: It’s a worry Pompey boss doesn’t know best side

Gaffer for a day Matt Reeder, aged 44, from Wetherby, gives his thoughts on today’s game at Oldham.

How many convincing performances have Pompey had in 2018?

It’s almost as if Brett Pitman started the season scoring the goals to get us out of the trouble – now he’s not scoring and we aren’t getting the goals to paper over the cracks.

And unfortunately the cracks in this squad are rather significant

For a start, we haven’t got the strength in midfield.

When Danny Rose wasn’t in the team we were not particularly good, then he came back and we moved up into a fantastic position.

Then in the new year we needed a couple of new additions and didn’t bring anyone in with any experience!

Promotion teams need experience in the middle of the park.

I love Connor Ronan, below, he’s a cracking little player, but not the sort that when you are losing away from home can turn round and give a rollicking to get them going again

Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke are quality defenders, but the midfield is light and the strikers are light, while the goalkeeper’s prone to the odd error.

So it’s no surprise that as soon as results started going against us they continue to go against us and we are stuck in a rut.

We won’t get relegated, we have done enough already, but it does worry that almost all season Jackett has given the impression of not really knowing what his best XI is.