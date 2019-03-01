Gaffer for a Day, Martin Wake, aged 37 from Copnor, looks ahead to Pompey’s clash with Bradford.

We definitely need to win this, for me it’s a must-win fixture, otherwise automatic promotion is out of the window

Pompey should be getting to the play-offs minimum and if we don’t get into that position then there’s going to be absolute uproar. No doubt the board will be questioned with their brick-by-brick statements.

I’m expecting a win against Bradford, though. I’m going for a 2-1 victory, we have enough about us.

Looking at selection, with Christian Burgess’ injury, Tom Naylor will have to go into the centre of defence for this one.

I would also like to see us go 4-3-3 with Ben Close, Bryn Morris and Gareth Evans in the midfield three.

Close has benefited from Ben Thompson’s departure and is starting to have an influence on the team.

He’s not the strongest in the tackle, but once the ball is down can dictate play and gives it well, albeit maybe sideways passes on occasions.

At right-back, Anton Walkes should come in for Nathan Thompson, who started at Bury.

Walkes has done pretty well when he’s played there, although is still a little bit rash. That then gives the option of Thompson coming off the bench into a midfield role if needed.

I normally prefer Thompson at right-back, but Walkes isn’t a midfield option for me. We’ve seen him there before and he seems to be bullied, with the game passing him by. Thompson has made his mark there in the post.

I’d also like to see Jamal Lowe recalled following his two games on the bench. He came on against Bury and changed the match, so should be raring to go.

Lowe was looking tired, I agree with the manager, he has played so many times this season and hardly ever comes off.

I know some people have been saying his head might be turned by transfer talk, while he also has a young family, but Kenny Jackett has played him way too much and not used his squad to rest him.

Pompey (4-3-3): MacGillivray, Walkes, Naylor, Clarke, Brown, Close, Morris, Evans, Lowe, Bogle, Curtis.