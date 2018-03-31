Gaffer: Keep the same Pompey team at Saddlers

Gaffer for a day Ian Chiverton, aged 35, from Godalming, gives his verdict on today’s game against Walsall.

This time last year, League One teams who were in the play-off places had five or six more points.

Clearly the tallies will not be as high this year and for that reason we definitely have a chance of making it.

If we can win five or six out of our eight matches then that could be enough.

Certainly there is nothing to say we can’t repeat what we did last season.

Firstly, we have to pick up points against weaker sides, starting with Walsall today.

I would name a side unchanged from that which won against Oxford United, giving us quite a strong line-up.

Connor Ronan gives us something we need against weaker sides, he can open teams up, although I’m not sure it worked for him against Oxford.

That was mainly because we didn’t have the ball.

Our attacking three work really well if you have the ball, but we carry them a bit if we don’t.

It’s good to see Kal Naismith, left, back, he’s a popular choice among the fans, and Dion Donohue has got better and better since Christmas.

As for Brett Pitman, he does one of two things.

He either does absolutely nothing for 80 minutes and you don’t realise he’s on the pitch – or wins you the game with a double.

At the start of the season, one of Kenny Jackett’s biggest mistakes was too many changes, too quickly.

We have now stabilised and it has settled Pompey down a bit.