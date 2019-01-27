Gaffer for a Day, Kyle Banbury, aged 33 from Paulsgrove, delivers his verdict on Pompey’s 1-1 draw with QPR in the FA Cup...

Did you enjoy that?

Definitely, it was a good old-fashioned cup tie, the type you got used to seeing in the 90s and early 2000s.

It was physical at times, but some good football played by both sides. The tempo was constant, it never slowed, right up until the 90th minute it was all go, go, go.

I’ve not heard an atmosphere like that since Wigan at Fratton Park last season. The crowd played their part and the players fed off them.

Everyone steps up when it’s a match against teams from leagues above, it’s the magic of the FA Cup.

Did you notice much difference between the sides?

Not really, there wasn’t as much as a gap as I thought there’d be. Whereas it was apparent against Norwich.

Saturday was almost like playing against teams such as Shrewsbury or Northampton, it didn’t feel like a great jump.

Steve McClaren said he expected to see us in the Championship next season, which says a lot about how we played.

We have the strongest back four in the division, in addition to Tom Naylor’s work-rate, although need to sharpen up at the top of the team to get the goals.

What about Lee Brown’s ‘goal’!

I don’t know why it was credited to him, it wasn’t a shot, definitely an own goal. You could see it at the time!

The quality of the play made that happen. Nobody tracked Brown and that’s allowed him the space to put in the cross which Joel Lynch put past his own keeper.

I’m glad he scored, but it shouldn’t be seen as his!

I like Brown, he always attacks well down the left flank, linking up superbly with Ronan Curtis, it’s as if they share the same brain.

Who was your man of the match?

Louis Dennis grew into the match after a nervy first half, which was perhaps to be expected when playing in front of 19,000 people.

After the interval he was moved to the right, with Gareth Evans coming inside, and it caused all sorts of problems. Dennis was pretty much the catalyst for that second-half display.

I had previously seen him when he came on against Peterborough and he’s got something about him.

He must have the patience of a saint, having waited so long for his chance, but took it with both hands on Saturday and the most of it.

Craig MacGillivray 7

Anton Walkes 7

Jack Whatmough 8

Matt Clarke 7

Lee Brown 8

Tom Naylor 7

Dion Donohue 7

Gareth Evans 7

Louis Dennis 8

Ronan Curtis 7

Brett Pitman 7