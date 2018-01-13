Gaffer: Pompey can get draw against the Iron

Gaffer for a day Corey Almond, aged 19, from Southsea, gives his thoughts ahead of Pompey’s clash against Scunthorpe

I am feeling optimistic about this match, but it’s going to be hard to get a win against a Scunthorpe side doing well.

We’ve also got a problem with injuries, especially after two came off in the Checkatrade Trophy game with Chelsea under-21s.

A lot of people don’t agree with the competition, myself included, and Kenny Jackett put out the best possible team for it.

Maybe he should have started a few of the academy players.

The fans didn’t see that as an important game and it was never going to be as important as Scunthorpe.

Still, that’s the manager’s call and I believe we can get a 1-1 draw.

There will need to be changes and firstly I’d put Sylvain Deslandes in at right-back for the injured Nathan Thompson.

I know the Wolves arrival is a left-back but we are short on players, with Gareth Evans also out.

With Ben Close a doubt, I’d select Conor Ronan, inset, alongside Adam May in central midfield. They are inexperienced but you have to work with what you’ve got – there’s nobody else.

Kal Naismith is now fit and should be recalled. He was phenomenal at the end of last season and must be given more game time.

With Brett Pitman, I’m still not 100-per-cent certain whether he is a number 10 or a striker, while Conor Chaplin has potential and needs to be given games.

Corey’s team to face Scunthorpe: McGee, Deslandes, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Ronan, May, Naismith, Pitman, Lowe, Chaplin.