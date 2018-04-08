Gaffer: Pompey got luck but deserved a point at Rochdale

Gaffer for a day Richard Brook, 44, from Roslin, Scotland, gives his thoughts on Pompey’s draw at Rochdale.

Another late goal on David Norris Day then?

We got lucky. It was a point gained and there is no way you would have said Rochdale were third from bottom.

I actually said to the lads just before Matt Done scored his own goal that we couldn’t complain at losing.

It’s funny how it happened on David Norris Day. We played that St Mary’s clip on the train on the way down from Edinburgh, causing many confused looks from people in the carriage with the sound up quite high!

There’s a guy who watches the goal twice a week, you just never tire of it!

Why were Pompey below par?

I think the Wigan game must have taken it out of them, they put all that effort in last Monday.

That was something missing from midfield at Spotland, not wishing to take anything away from Rochdale.

We were second best and Rochdale looked a good side so it has to be a case of a point gained rather than two dropped.

So the play-offs are on?

One of our guys is already looking at booking the hotel in London for the play-off final!

He’s got it all planned, you can get flights for £50 from Edinburgh to London City. He’s very optimistic

As our travel coordinator, he spends hours looking at costs.

To get the train back from Manchester to Edinburgh costs £100. But he broke it down to Manchester to York, York to Newcastle and Newcastle to Edinburgh. It came to £25!

He thinks we’ll win all our remaining games and then meet Wigan in the play-off final. He’d had a couple of drinks at the time.

Who was your star man?

Where would we be without Brett Pitman?

He battled hard up front on his own, the referee gave him absolutely nothing and he took his two chances well.

Pitman should be aiming for 25 goals this season. Looking at the remaining fixtures, we have Bury, who should be relegated by the time we meet.

He seems a level above League One and reminds me of Teddy Sheringham in terms of not having the pace but possessing the brain one step ahead of everyone.

Richard’s Pompey ratings...

Luke McGee – 6

Nathan Thompson – 6

Jack Whatmough – 7

Matt Clarke – 7

Dion Donohue – 6

Anton Walkes – 6

Jamal Lowe – 6

Ben Close – 8

Gareth Evans – 6

Kal Naismith – 5

Brett Pitman – 8