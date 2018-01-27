Gaffer: Pompey loanee Ronan must start

Pompey fan Nath Reed, aged 27, from Copnor, gives his thoughts ahead of today’s clash against Shrewsbury.

This is a difficult game, nobody expected Shrewsbury to be third in the table, it has been a brilliant run.

As we know from the encounter just before Christmas, this will be hard.

It would be lovely for Pompey to win this match, but I would take a draw. I’m going for a 1-1 scoreline.

Looking at the team, the only change I would make to the side which lost at Rotherham would be bringing Connor Ronan in for Brett Pitman.

What a fantastic first half he had against Scunthorpe, the whole team in fact. I thought he was brilliant.

I am sure we will struggle to keep hold of Ronan, inset, after his loan spell ends – Wolves must want him back.

With Pitman, it’s time to give him a breather and I would take him out of the side for this one.

He’s obviously scored a lot of goals, but there are times when games pass him by and since he has returned from injury he hasn’t fired on all cylinders.

Time to give someone else a game up front and I’d put Kal Naismith in ahead of Oli Hawkins as the lone striker.

Naismith has a bit more about him to get around the pitch whereas Pitman is getting a bit older now and struggles to maintain that for 90 minutes.

I also don’t see Hawkins running around as much as Naismith, while the Scot can also drop back in to give you another option.