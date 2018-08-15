Gaffer: Pompey must start playing to Brett Pitman’s strengths 

Have your say

Pompey fan Lee Jeffery, aged 37, from Fratton, gives his thoughts on last night’s loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Are you frustrated at how Pompey threw the game away?

It was pretty shocking. In the first half, Pompey didn’t have a shot on target.

We played five in midfield, kept playing the ball up to Brett Pitman and it continued to bypass him.

He was isolated. It was similar to last season when the ball was lumped up to him, he’d head it on but there was no-one really there to get the second ball.

Were you disappointed so many changes were made from the Blackpool win?

I kind of was. I probably would have made four.

But they are all good players and could feature week-in, week-out.

So you would still have expected Pompey to have played better.

Does the performance show Pompey need another player in on loan?

I think so. We probably need another striker to come in.

However, we have got Pitman and are not using him to his strengths – that’s the worrying thing, really.

He seemed to play with his back to goal and you want him facing the goal inside the box.

We need to get Pitman in the box, whip the ball in and get him on the end of crosses.

We did do that when Ronan Curtis came on, though.

He probably created more in the time he was on than most of his team-mates did in the rest of the match.

Who was your man of the match?

It was definitely Matt Clarke, for me.

He always seems to create something when he brings it out from the back.